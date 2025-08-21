Tata-owned Air India, Air India Express face combined loss of ₹9,568.4 crore

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply on August 21 shared provisional figures with the Lok Sabha, stating that Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express reported combined loss before tax of ₹9,568.4 crore in FY25, PTI reported.

The figures shared by Mohol reflected that domestic carriers except IndiGo, registered losses. IndiGo recorded a profit before tax of ₹7,587.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2025; while SpiceJet saw ₹58.1 crore of loss before tax, and Akasa Air had loss before tax of ₹1,983.4 crore, the report added.

How did Air India, Air India Express perform? Full service carrier Air India recorded a loss before tax of ₹ ₹3,890.2 crore, while Tata Group's low cost carrier Air India Express registered a loss of ₹5,678.2 crore in 2024-25. Notably, Air India Express has long been a profitable venture compared to the full service airline, the report noted.

The loss-making Air India and profitable Air India Express were both acquired by Tata Group in January 2022.

Airlines' decisions based on ‘commercial considerations’, says minister The data shared by MoS Mohol in Parliament, showed that the debt of Air India stood at ₹ 26,879.6 crore; while that of IndiGo touched ₹ 67,088.4 crore.

26,879.6 crore; while that of IndiGo touched 67,088.4 crore. Further, the debt of Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet stood at ₹ 617.5 crore, ₹ 78.5 crore, and ₹ 886 crore, respectively, the data showed. “With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation has been deregulated. The financial and operational decisions, including resource mobilisation and debt restructuring, are managed by the respective airlines based on commercial considerations,” minister Mohol said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 21.