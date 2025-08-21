Subscribe

Tata-owned Air India, Air India Express face combined loss of ₹9,568.4 crore

Air India and Air India Express have posted a combined loss before tax of 9,568.4 crore in FY25, according to the civil aviation ministry. Among the major airlines, only IndiGo posted a profit, with Akasa Air and SpiceJet also recording losses. 

Livemint
Updated21 Aug 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Air India and Air India Express have posted a combined loss before tax of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,568.4 crore in FY25, according to the civil aviation ministry.
Air India and Air India Express have posted a combined loss before tax of ₹9,568.4 crore in FY25, according to the civil aviation ministry. (Reuters )

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply on August 21 shared provisional figures with the Lok Sabha, stating that Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express reported combined loss before tax of 9,568.4 crore in FY25, PTI reported.

Advertisement

The figures shared by Mohol reflected that domestic carriers except IndiGo, registered losses. IndiGo recorded a profit before tax of 7,587.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2025; while SpiceJet saw 58.1 crore of loss before tax, and Akasa Air had loss before tax of 1,983.4 crore, the report added.

Also Read | GST rejig: GoM accepts Centre' proposal to scrap 12% and 28% slabs

How did Air India, Air India Express perform?

Full service carrier Air India recorded a loss before tax of 3,890.2 crore, while Tata Group's low cost carrier Air India Express registered a loss of 5,678.2 crore in 2024-25. Notably, Air India Express has long been a profitable venture compared to the full service airline, the report noted.

Advertisement

The loss-making Air India and profitable Air India Express were both acquired by Tata Group in January 2022.

Also Read | IDBI Bank share price skyrockets 8% on THIS latest update by DIPAM on divestment

Airlines' decisions based on ‘commercial considerations’, says minister

  • The data shared by MoS Mohol in Parliament, showed that the debt of Air India stood at 26,879.6 crore; while that of IndiGo touched 67,088.4 crore.
  • Further, the debt of Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet stood at 617.5 crore, 78.5 crore, and 886 crore, respectively, the data showed.

“With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation has been deregulated. The financial and operational decisions, including resource mobilisation and debt restructuring, are managed by the respective airlines based on commercial considerations,” minister Mohol said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 21.

Advertisement

(Written with agency inputs from PTI news)

 
IndiGoTata GroupAIR INDIABusiness
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsTata-owned Air India, Air India Express face combined loss of ₹9,568.4 crore
Read Next Story