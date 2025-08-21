Tata-owned Air India, Air India Express face combined loss of ₹9,568.4 crore

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply on August 21 shared provisional figures with the Lok Sabha, stating that Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express reported combined loss before tax of ₹9,568.4 crore in FY25, PTI reported.
The figures shared by Mohol reflected that domestic carriers except IndiGo, registered losses. IndiGo recorded a profit before tax of ₹7,587.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2025; while SpiceJet saw ₹58.1 crore of loss before tax, and Akasa Air had loss before tax of ₹1,983.4 crore, the report added.
Full service carrier Air India recorded a loss before tax of ₹ ₹3,890.2 crore, while Tata Group's low cost carrier Air India Express registered a loss of ₹5,678.2 crore in 2024-25. Notably, Air India Express has long been a profitable venture compared to the full service airline, the report noted.
The loss-making Air India and profitable Air India Express were both acquired by Tata Group in January 2022.
“With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation has been deregulated. The financial and operational decisions, including resource mobilisation and debt restructuring, are managed by the respective airlines based on commercial considerations,” minister Mohol said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 21.
(Written with agency inputs from PTI news)