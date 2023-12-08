Tata Group plans a new iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, will boost Apple's India production
The facility is anticipated to accommodate around 20 assembly lines and aims to employ around 50,000 workers within the next two years. Sources said the site is likely to be operational within 12-18 months.
Tata Group is gearing up to construct one of India's largest iPhone assembly plants, aligning with Apple Inc.'s strategy to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country, as per a Bloomberg report.
