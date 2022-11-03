Tata Group plans dramatic growth in Air India Express fleet, network

The Tata group now has complete control of three airlines in India, including Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India, making it easier for them to share infrastructure across the airlines and save costs. The fourth, Tata SIA Airlines, which operates as Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. However, the Tata Group is also exploring a potential merger of Vistara and Air India and is in “confidential discussions" with Singapore Airlines on the matter.