Tata group prepares to showcase its military aircraft in India

The venture, if successful, will mark the first time an private sector entity has managed to build military-grade aircrafts -- an area of high-tech expertise that has traditionally been the exclusive domain of the state-sponsored Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. or foreign defense contractors. It also underscores Modi’s push for ‘Self-Reliant India’ and ‘Make In India’ -- his signature programs aimed at boosting local manufacturing and consumption.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}