Tata's all-in-one super-app 'Tata Neu' is live for all users
- Tata Neu will have in-house brands including Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels and BigBasket, according to the group’s website.
Tata Neu, the Tata group's all-in-one flagship super-app, that was built to take on Amazon and Reliance's Jio Platforms, is live for general users.
Till today, the app was tested and was available only among the Tata Group employees.
Speaking on the occasion, Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran said, "It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today."
"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," he said.
As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join, Chandrasekaran said
Described as a “super-app" and in the pipeline since at least mid-2020, the website called it “a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before."
Chandrasekaran further said the aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. "The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience," he added.
The all-in-one app will have a loyalty program for retaining customers. Each brand on Tata Neu is “connected by a common reward called NeuCoins, which can be earned across all brands online and at physical locations and can be used similarly as well," according to the website.
Key things to know about Tata Neu
- It is a one-stop-shop for for a seamless shopping and payments experience. Users can find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. People can also pay instantly for any of online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay.
- Tata Neu app rewards every time users shop, book flights and hotels, and more. For spending, the Tata Neu app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services.
- They can also consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage finances, plan next holiday or perhaps just a next meal. "There’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu," the group said.
- Merchant checkouts: Users can make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more
- QR Payments: They can also scan and pay via QR code at any merchant of choice. Be it local stores, theatres, chemists or any store, scan every QR code and transact with Tata Pay UPI
- All bills in one go: People can track and conveniently pay electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges and more, all in one go
- Instant payments: Transferring money to friends or a family member or any of the contacts directly to their bank account can be done from user's bank account, using Tata Pay UPI.
