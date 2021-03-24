After govt's exit, Tata Group's holding in Tata Communications rises to 58.87%

"We, Panatone Finvest Limited have acquired 2,85,00,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each of Tata Communications Limited (the target company) representing 10 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Target Company from the President of India (as represented by and acting through the Ministry of Communications, Government of India) via an off-market transfer of shares on March 18, 2021," Panatone Finvest said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}