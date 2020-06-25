New Delhi: With pandemic hitting the hospitality industry hard, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns Taj hotels, on Thursday announced the launch of its online food delivery platform called Qmin.

Consumers can use the platform to order food from eight restaurants in Mumbai including Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, to name a few. The launch will cover top ten markets in India including Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru among others over a period of five weeks.

The Qmin mobile application will be launched on 25 July.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s food and beverage offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes."

Qmin will provide contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in sanitized vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly.

Qmin will expand its scope and bring Taj@Home to other cities in the near future. The gourmet Qmin Shop will open in August and the app will be integrated with Taj's loyalty program in September, where guests can earn and burn points using Qmin services.

"For the customers of fine dining, this would be a great blessing considering the new way of life. If they can innovate in providing a five star experience throughout the customer journey -- app interface, ordering to to delivery to consistency in taste like dine in, this could be the new normal for the elite in the country. The key would be not to get compared to the existing food delivery platforms in any manner. Integrating with the loyalty program could help in garnering many "to be" customers come to the program just through this initiative," said internet business expert Sreedhar Prasad.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, luxury hotel chains such as The Oberoi, JW Marriott, The Park and Accor have opened their kitchens for takeaways. Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott already have a partnership with food delivery platform Swiggy and Zomato in multiple cities as they look to diversify revenue streams.

