Voltas’s new Tamil Nadu plant to be operational this fiscal1 min read 26 May 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Over the next few years, Voltas will invest over ₹500 crore in the unit that will manufacture room air conditioners
New Delhi: Tata Group’s consumer durables vertical Voltas Ltd on Friday announced ground work for its upcoming air conditioner factory in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The facility will see an investment of around ₹500 crore over the next few years and will be operational in the current fiscal, helping the brand boost its footprint in south India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×