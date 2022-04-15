Tata group shuffles AI’s management, is restoring salaries

Further on Friday, the group carried out a reshuffle in the top management of Air India. According to an internal note sent out by the chairman of the airline and of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint, Nipun Aggarwal has been appointed chief commercial officer, Suresh Dutt Tripathi chief human resources officer, Satya Ramaswamy chief digital and technology officer and Rajesh Dogra the head of customer experience and ground handling.