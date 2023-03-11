Tata Group signs MoU with Lockheed Martin for fighter wing production in India

Tata Group signs MoU with Lockheed Martin for fighter wing production in India2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:44 PM IST
- The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) stated the production of 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets. The deliveries will start in 2025.
Tata Group have reached an agreement with US Aerospace Lockheed Martin for fighter wing production at the companies' joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) in Hyderabad.
