Tata Group steps up India aviation reboot with Singapore Airlines deal

Tata won its bid for Air India in October 2021, ending decades of attempts to privatize a debt-laden airline that was kept alive on years of taxpayer-bailouts. Air India has been unprofitable since its 2007 merger with state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd. In the years since, Jet Airways India Ltd., which bought budget carrier Air Sahara, and Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., which took over Air Deccan, have both gone bankrupt.