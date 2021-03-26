Mumbai: Shares of Tata group cheered the Supreme Court verdict that has set aside the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of the Tata conglomerate. The group’s top stocks by value Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power Company, Tata Consumer Products and Titan gained 2-6% on Friday.

The group’s top performing company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, however, remained muted in trade. TCS which is the most valued stock in Sensex, after Reliance Industries has a current market capitalisation of ₹11.35 trillion.

The SC set aside the NCLAT order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate, while allowing appeals filed by the Tata Group. In 2012, Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the Tata Sons but was ousted four years later, following which a bitter legal battle was triggered. On October 24, 2016, Mistry was removed from his post of chairman of Tata Sons by the board.

Most listed Tata group firms have seen a strong rally after Mistry was ousted. A Mint analysis showed that 19 out of 28 Tata group stocks made strong returns in the period, while nine have seen double digit losses. Out of the total, 11 Tata Group stocks have outperformed the benchmark Sensex in the period starting from Mistry’s exit from the group till date. Gaining 303% Tata Consumer Products Ltd is the biggest gainer among all Tata group stocks in the period while Sensex has gained 74.55%.

On January 12, 2017 Tata Sons had named N Chandrashekaran as Chairman, the then TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Data analysis showed that Chandrashekaran’s tenure who just completed four years as head of Tata Sons has driven 21 group stocks to positive returns in the period. 10 stocks in the pack have outperformed the benchmark Sensex which climbed 78%. Biggest Tata group company Tata Consultancy Services gained 164.15% while Tata Consumer Products added 392.93%.

However, seven Tata stocks have seen negative returns after Chandrashekaran took charge of the group company. Tata Motors Ltd lost 42.90% in the period while TRF Ltd (down 61.55%) slipped the most.

During Chandrashekaran’s fourth year one of the most critical period as covid outbreak had led to massive business disruption, 19 stocks showed positive returns while 16 stocks outperformed Sensex which gains 18% in the period. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd climbed 312% and Tata Communications Ltd was up 161.26% biggest gainers in the fourth year of Chandrashekaran’s tenure. Both TCS and Tata Steel added 43% in this period while nine stocks slumped. Tata Motors gained 12%.

The Mistry family owned Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) holds 18.37% stake, 65.89% stake is held by two separate Tata Trusts, 12.87% by operating companies of Tata Group and rest by Ratan Tata and other individuals in Tata Sons Pvt Limited.

