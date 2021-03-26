Tata group stocks cheer SC verdict

Most listed Tata group firms have seen a strong rally after Mistry was ousted. A Mint analysis showed that 19 out of 28 Tata group stocks made strong returns in the period, while nine have seen double digit losses. Out of the total, 11 Tata Group stocks have outperformed the benchmark Sensex in the period starting from Mistry’s exit from the group till date. Gaining 303% Tata Consumer Products Ltd is the biggest gainer among all Tata group stocks in the period while Sensex has gained 74.55%.

