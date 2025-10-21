Tata Trusts operates in the philanthropy space. In 2024-25, it disbursed ₹902 crore in grants, with about 85% going to institutional projects or direct spends, and the remainder to individuals. As the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, it is the main beneficiary of dividend payouts, which fund its large-scale philanthropic operations. At an operational level, Tata Trusts also ensures that its funding requirements are adequately met. It also influences key Tata Sons appointments, which will be crucial in deciding if and when Tata Sons goes public.