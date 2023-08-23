TCS gets partial relief in racial discrimination lawsuit in US Court2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
TCS receives partial relief in discrimination lawsuit case in New Jersey court.
Tata Group's TCS reportedly got partial relief in a discrimination lawsuit case in a New Jersey court, in the US on Wednesday. Last year, a former employee of the company, Shawn Katz filed a lawsuit against the IT giant in the United States alleging for racial discrimination against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees.