Tata Group to hire 4,000 female technicians from this state to appoint at plants in Tamil Nadu & Karnataka; details here

Tata Group is set to hire 4,000 female technicians for its component manufacturing and assembly facilities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The company plans to recruit technicians from Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's planning department received a letter from Tata Group on Monday indicating that the recruitment process will start soon in the state.
Uttarakhand’s planning department received a letter from Tata Group on Monday indicating that the recruitment process will start soon in the state.(Bloomberg)

Tata Group is getting ready to hire 4,000 female technicians for its component manufacturing and assembly facilities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, news agency ANI reported on Monday, August 26. The company will recruit female technicians from Uttarakhand, according to the report.

Uttarakhand's planning department received a letter from Tata Group on Monday, which indicated that the recruitment process in the state will soon start under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and the Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), as per the report. 

Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay of Tata Group has written the letter to the Uttarakhand state's planning department about the recruitment, reported the news agency PTI on Monday. 

The Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami-led Uttarakhand government is working towards connecting the youth of the state with opportunities for employment, said the report.

Tata Group's recruitment drive is for employees in the company's plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Kolar, Karnataka, under the NAPS and NATS programmes. The eligibility for the NAPS is that the candidate should have passed class 10 or 12, and for the NATS programme, candidates must have finished their class 10, 12 or ITI diplomas, as per the report.

The candidates will be mandated to go through tests before their selection, and the successful candidates will be appointed as shop floor technicians, according to the Tata Group's letter quoted in the report.

“The candidates will be deputed as shop floor technicians in precision electronics assembly. Their role will involve operating highly sophisticated and automated machines under supervision,” the company stated in the letter.

The candidates will be provided food, accommodation, and transportation facilities, along with a fixed salary. They will receive other benefits in line with company policy, as per the report.

The selected technicians will be employed under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961, and as per the individual's qualifications, the candidates will receive appointment letters under the NAPS and NATS schemes.

