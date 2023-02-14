Home / Companies / News /  France's Macron says France committed to work with India beyond aircraft
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was committed to working closely with India after Air India agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus.

"This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of dedication with India," Macron said during a video presentation.

Macron also said that France was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India and that the end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between the two nations.

The Tata Group has signed a letter of intent with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes.

The virtual event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ratan Tata, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Guillaume Faury, and Air India Chairman Campbell Wilson.

 

