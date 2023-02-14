France's Macron says France committed to work with India beyond aircraft
- The Tata Group is eyeing bringing commercial aircraft manufacturing to India at some point.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was committed to working closely with India after Air India agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus.
