Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores: Report

Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores: Report

1 min read . 09:41 AM ISTReuters
Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail runs the 'Croma' chain of stores.

  • Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc products

Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

