Tata Group to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise across companies, ‘accelerate AI-native transformation’

Tata Group has partnered with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across the company. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also signed up OpenAI as customer for the data centre business.

“As part of our global Stargate initiative, OpenAI and Tata Group are partnering to develop local, AI-ready data center capacity designed for data residency, security, and long-term domestic capability. OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data center business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time.” OpenAI said in a blogpost

OpenAI says that the partnership with Tata Group will ‘accelerate AI-native transformation at global scale’. Tata Group is planning to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the next several years, starting with TCS employees.