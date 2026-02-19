Tata Group to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise across companies, ‘accelerate AI-native transformation’

Tata Group has partnered with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across the company. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also signed up OpenAI as a customer for its data centre business.

“As part of our global Stargate initiative, OpenAI and Tata Group are partnering to develop local, AI-ready data centre capacity designed for data residency, security, and long-term domestic capability. OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time,” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

Speaking on the new partnership, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This strategic collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”

OpenAI says that the partnership with Tata Group will “accelerate AI-native transformation at global scale”. Tata Group is planning to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the next several years, starting with TCS employees.

OpenAI certification expands in India: OpenAI has also expanded its certifications in India, with TCS becoming the first organisation to partner in the programme outside the US. The programme is designed to help professionals build practical AI skills that apply across roles and industries.

The ChatGPT maker has also announced partnerships with leading institutions, with over 1,00,000 ChatGPT Edu licences to help students prepare for workforce-relevant skills. Among the five institutions announced in the partnership so far are:

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

Pearl Academy The announcement by OpenAI comes at a time when Altman is currently in New Delhi and is all set to attend the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam today.