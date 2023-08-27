Tatas working on new business structure for Air India Express

Tatas working on new business structure for Air India Express2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Last week, the airline harmonized and rolled out new grades, compensation, and benefits across the organization, enabling greater transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees.
Mumbai: The Tata Group is in the final stages of stitching together a new business structure at Air India Express as it gets ready to streamline its business verticals under the airline with pay parity across the board for the merged entity of Air India Express and AirAsia India, three people aware of the development told Mint. “The low-cost airline is streamlining its business verticals and bringing in pay parity between the workforce of the two erstwhile airlines," one of the people cited above said.