Tata group to take $1.3 billion stake in BigBasket: Report

Indian conglomerate Tata group will buy a 68% stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery startup BigBasket for about ₹9,500 crore ($1.31 billion), ET Now reported on Tuesday.

Tata's stake will translate into an enterpise value of ₹13,500 crore for BigBasket, the report said.

Tata and Bengaluru-based BigBasket did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tata group will infuse fresh money into BigBasket by buying new shares of about 20-30% of BigBasket, which will give the conglomerate almost 80% in BigBasket, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tata’s strategy appears to be to establish a beachhead in India’s e-commerce market amid a surge in online sales because of covid. For the founders of BigBasket, having Tata in control will give it the necessary firepower to take on Reliance Industries Ltd, which aims to shake up the e-commerce market with deep discounts just as it did in telecom.

The main objective of the Tata group is to win a large market share in one shot. BigBasket can make that possible, and the deal will also help the Tata group in conceptualizing its proposed ‘Super App’ by adding a wide range of household items and grocery products from BigBasket," the person said.

