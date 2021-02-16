Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tata group to take $1.3 billion stake in BigBasket: Report
Tata's stake will translate into an enterpise value of 13,500 crore for BigBasket, the report said

Tata group to take $1.3 billion stake in BigBasket: Report

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST Agencies

Indian conglomerate Tata group will buy a 68% stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery startup BigBasket for about 9,500 crore ($1.31 billion), the report said

Indian conglomerate Tata group will buy a 68% stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery startup BigBasket for about 9,500 crore ($1.31 billion), ET Now reported on Tuesday.

Indian conglomerate Tata group will buy a 68% stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery startup BigBasket for about 9,500 crore ($1.31 billion), ET Now reported on Tuesday.

Tata's stake will translate into an enterpise value of 13,500 crore for BigBasket, the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Tata's stake will translate into an enterpise value of 13,500 crore for BigBasket, the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tata and Bengaluru-based BigBasket did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tata group will infuse fresh money into BigBasket by buying new shares of about 20-30% of BigBasket, which will give the conglomerate almost 80% in BigBasket, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tata’s strategy appears to be to establish a beachhead in India’s e-commerce market amid a surge in online sales because of covid. For the founders of BigBasket, having Tata in control will give it the necessary firepower to take on Reliance Industries Ltd, which aims to shake up the e-commerce market with deep discounts just as it did in telecom.

The main objective of the Tata group is to win a large market share in one shot. BigBasket can make that possible, and the deal will also help the Tata group in conceptualizing its proposed ‘Super App’ by adding a wide range of household items and grocery products from BigBasket," the person said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.