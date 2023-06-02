Tata Group to set up ₹13,000 crore lithium-ion battery giga factory in Gujarat1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Tata Group to invest ₹13,000 crore in setting up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing factory in Gujarat. The plant will have an initial capacity of 20 GWh.
India's leading conglomerate, Tata Group on Friday announced its plan to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory in Gujarat. In the initial stage of the project, the Ratan Tata-backed group will infuse ₹13,000 crore. The development is part of the country's commitment to create its own electric vehicle supply chain.
