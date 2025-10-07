Tata group's Noel Tata, Chandrasekaran meet Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman. Here's why

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and other top honchos of the Tata group met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday amid an internal rift among trustees just ahead of the crucial October 10 board meeting.

Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Darius Khambata, reached Amit Shah's residence for the meeting. Sitharaman also joined in at the home minister's residence, news agency PTI reported.

Power struggle in Tata Trusts The meeting was held in the backdrop of infighting among the trustees of Tata Trusts over board appointments and governance issues, which threaten to impact the functioning of the over $180 billion conglomerate.

Sources said the flashpoint is the board seats at Tata Sons, which controls the 156-year-old group that spans around 400 companies, including 30 listed firms.

The dispute has its roots in a meeting of six trustees of the Tata Trusts, the umbrella group representing several charitable trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sri Ratan Tata Trust.

Tata Trusts exerts decisive influence over India's most valuable conglomerate through its about 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the promoter and holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor group.

The bone of contention A meeting was convened on September 11 to consider the reappointment of former defence secretary Vijay Singh as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board. His name was proposed by Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan (chairman emeritus of TVS Group).

However, the four other trustees - Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Darius Khambata - opposed the move, leading to the resolution's rejection.

Following the rejection, the four trustees sought to nominate Mehli Mistry to the Tata Sons board, but Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan opposed the move, emphasising the need for a transparent process aligned with Tata’s values.

Subsequently, Vijay Singh voluntarily resigned from the Tata Sons board.

There are seven trustees of the Tata Trusts, including Singh. Singh did not attend the September 11 meeting as his nomination was on the agenda.

Another meeting of the Board of Tata Trusts is scheduled for October 10, but the agenda is not known.

Sources told PTI that Tata Trusts is said to be vertically split, with one section aligned with Noel Tata. The other grouping of four trustees is led by Mehli Mistry, who has ties with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family, which owns about 18.37 per cent of Tata Sons.

Mehli reportedly feels he has been kept out of the loop on key matters.

Noel Tata was appointed chairman of the Trusts following the death of Ratan Tata.

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Venu Srinivasan had declined to comment on the matter and comments from Mehli Mistry could not be obtained as calls and messages remained unanswered.