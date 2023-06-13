Tata Group's top executives receive hefty pay hikes in the range of 16-60%: Report1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Top executives of Tata Group received hefty pay increases ranging from 16% to 60% this year, with high-growth businesses offering the most hikes. The group is said to have achieved its highest-ever growth in history, recording a sales revenue of $97bn during FY 2022-23.
Top executives of India's most-valued and diversified conglomerate Tata Group received hefty pay increases ranging from 16 per cent to 60 per cent this year, a report from The Economic Times (ET) stated. The group's high-growth businesses such as Indian Hotels (IHCL), Tata Power, Trent and Tata Consumer offered the most hikes this year, the report stated further.
