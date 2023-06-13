Top executives of India's most-valued and diversified conglomerate Tata Group received hefty pay increases ranging from 16 per cent to 60 per cent this year, a report from The Economic Times (ET) stated. The group's high-growth businesses such as Indian Hotels (IHCL), Tata Power, Trent and Tata Consumer offered the most hikes this year, the report stated further.

As per the ET report, Tata Sons' board also recognised the remarkable achievement of the group, as it attained its highest-ever growth in history, recording an impressive sales revenue of $97 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23. This growth is particularly noteworthy as most of the large entities within the group expanded by a significant margin of 20 per cent.

"Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Indian Hotels, got a 37 per cent pay hike this year at ₹18.23 crore, while Trent CEO P Venkatesalu took a 62 per cent hike at ₹5.12 crore. R Mukundan, CEO, Tata Chemicals, got a 16 per cent hike at ₹8 crore and Praveer Sinha, CEO, Tata Power, got a 16 per cent hike at ₹9 crore. Sunil D'Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer, got a 24 per cent hike at ₹9.5 crore. Pradeep Bakshi, CEO, Voltas took a 22 per cent hike at ₹3.8 crore. TCS's now former CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, got a 13 per cent hike at ₹29.1 crore," the ET report said.

As Mint reported earlier, the Tata Group has retained its title of India’s most valuable brand and is racing ahead with double-digit brand value growth of 10.3 per cent to $26.4 billion. This is the first time that an Indian brand has breached the brand value mark of $25 billion to feature in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 2023 – the annual ranking of the world’s top 500 most valuable brands.

Tata Group is a diversified business group with 30 companies across 10 business segments, including steel, automobile, technology, consumer and retail, infrastructure, financial services, aerospace, tourism and telecom.