CFO Dalal’s view

“We did not see a significant impact on our business from the recent macroeconomic uncertainty during the first quarter. And, we have not had any material customer cancellations during the quarter and through today. In April, we did begin to see some slowdown in client decision-making and discretionary spending. This has been more pronounced with select clients in certain segments, including health sciences and products and resources. We believe the impact has been isolated so far in the second quarter and we are closely monitoring development for implications across our broader portfolio," said Dalal.