Tata Housing starts sale of plots in 140-acre project near Bengaluru airport

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 140-acre site will house residential complexes, commercial institutions, parks, green spaces, clubhouses, and other amenities, according to the official statement.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :
TATA Housing has started sale of pre-engineered plots under the name and style ‘Swaram’. These plots are located near Bengaluru airport , within the upcoming 140 acres megacity, an official statement read.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :
TATA Housing has started sale of pre-engineered plots under the name and style ‘Swaram’. These plots are located near Bengaluru airport , within the upcoming 140 acres megacity, an official statement read.
Inspired by Carnatic music, the mega-development in North Bengaluru has been called 'CARNATICA'. The mega city includes a wide range of world-class amenities to encourage active, social and connected living, within the residential and commercial developments., the official statement said.
Inspired by Carnatic music, the mega-development in North Bengaluru has been called 'CARNATICA'. The mega city includes a wide range of world-class amenities to encourage active, social and connected living, within the residential and commercial developments., the official statement said.
The project has pre-engineered plots with wide roads and energy efficient street lighting. The mixed-use development will be built around three main themes: technology, sustainability, and social. The goal would be to create a city where technology is in harmony with nature, where "smart" is in sync with sustainability, and social interaction is facilitated by structures such as parks and high-street retail. People will be encouraged to not only use smart devices but also to be social and live amongst nature which can help enhance the livability quotient.
The 140-acre site will house residential complexes, commercial institutions, parks, green spaces, clubhouses, and other amenities. A central spine road will pass through the mega-development, connecting all of the city's major destinations with proposed high-street retail.
Location
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The plots are located in Devanahalli, near the Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore.
Official Statements
Commenting on the launch Mr. Sanjay Dutt, CEO & MD, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said, “Driven by Innovation, we have been sprinting towards creating properties that offer greater value to the evolving needs of new-age home buyers. Carnatica is one of our biggest projects in Bengaluru that will redefine the millennial home buyer’s demand in the region. North Bengaluru has remained a hotbed of development, particularly after the expansion of KIAL in 2014. The launch of Swaram as the first phase of Carnatica will further augment the real estate value of North Bengaluru."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adding to it, Mr Pramod Bisht, Senior Vice President & Business Head, South India, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, said, “Bengaluru has a large untapped millennial market that is driven by ROI oriented approach, especially in emerging markets such as North Bengaluru. The digital savvy generation is looking for branded properties that are purposefully created, with modern amenities that enable these home buyers to be in sync with everything. Health, wellness, and connected amenities is the prime aspect they are looking for, and with Swaram in Carnatica, we aim to elevate their lifestyle through a City in Sync approach"
CARNATICA, is inspired by Carnatic music from the state of Karnataka. Different notes in a symphony come together in unison to create a grander symphony; similarly, different structures, such as residential complexes, commercial spaces, parks, green spaces, clubhouses, and so on, will come together to create the city of Carnatica. Any real estate development begins with a valuable piece of land, just as Swaram is the base note/sound from which music begins. As a result, with Swaram in Carnatica, we hope to reshape the region's millennial demand dynamics" Said Mr. Sarthak Seth, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Realty and infrastructure limited, in a statement.
About Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Housing Development Company Ltd., and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited are subsidiary of Tata Sons.
They have an extensive portfolio of over 50 projects across 15 cities. Tata Realty has developed ~16.8 mn. sq. ft. of commercial projects and has ~12 mn. sq. ft. of projects under development and planning.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!