Tata Housing to invest $36 million in two Maldives housing projects

Bengaluru: Tata Housing, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, on Wednesday said it will invest around $36 million to develop two more residential projects at Nadhee and Odean, in the city of Male, Maldives.

The two projects will have 117 premium three-bedroom apartments.

Located at Majeedhee Magu City Centre Road, the retail and residential luxury hub of the island, the project is being developed in a public-private partnership with the Maldives government. Tata Housing plans to develop the two residential plots with a total development area of 2.52 lakh sq ft.

"We are excited to launch the second phase of our projects in Maldives. It is a premier residential development. Tata Housing is committed towards delivering unmatched spaces and elevating the living experience of its homebuyers. We sincerely thank the government of Maldives for being very investor friendly and professional. This development will be followed by island developments in the near future," said Sanjay Dutt, managing director and CEO, Tata Housing and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

Dutt added, “Maldives is fast growing; however Male City needs more to meet the appetite of growth of Maldives as an economy and the rising standards of its citizens. We are committed to play our part as a responsible real estate development company."

