Tata Housing to invest $36 million in two Maldives housing projects

"We are excited to launch the second phase of our projects in Maldives. It is a premier residential development. Tata Housing is committed towards delivering unmatched spaces and elevating the living experience of its homebuyers. We sincerely thank the government of Maldives for being very investor friendly and professional. This development will be followed by island developments in the near future," said Sanjay Dutt, managing director and CEO, Tata Housing and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.