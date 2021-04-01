Tata internal exercise puts a figure to the value of Mistry family’s stake

Tata internal exercise puts a figure to the value of Mistry family’s stake3 min read . 12:28 AM IST
Internal valuation estimates Tata Sons’ equity value at $70 bn
MUMBAI : The equity value of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, was pegged at $70 billion in a recent internal valuation exercise, two people aware of the development said.
This estimate suggests that the Mistry family’s 18.37% stake in Tata Sons is valued at $12.86 billion (around ₹94,000 crore). The Tata group’s net debt is close to $27 billion, one of the two people said.
