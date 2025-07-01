Tata, Israel's Tower vie for big slice of ₹4,000-crore Mohali chip plant revamp
The project, for which Tata Semiconductor and Tower are in the race, includes identifying the upgrades needed to improve the existing 180-nanometer (nm) fabrication line of state-run Semi-Conductor Laboratory.
Tata Semiconductor and Israel's Tower Semiconductor have been shortlisted from among nearly a dozen companies for a substantial portion of the total ₹4,000-crore project to revamp state-run chip research and manufacturing facility Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, according to two government officials aware of the development and documents seen by Mint.