Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata may sell Voltas home appliance business

Tata may sell Voltas home appliance business

Livemint ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

The decision is being considered as the conglomerate foresees difficulties in scaling up the business in a competitive market

File image of a Voltas air conditioner

Tata Group is considering the sale of Voltas Ltd.'s home appliance operation due to challenges in expanding the business in a competitive market, sources told Bloomberg.

Tata Group's management is currently in discussions about the potential sale and has not reached a decision on whether to include their local joint venture with Arcelik AS in the deal, the sources added.

Further, the sources said that these considerations are in the early stages, and Tata Group may opt to retain the asset for an extended period.

Company shares have slipped by 13.90 points to 814.05 at 2.16 pm, against an opening of 827.90.

A representative for Tata Group declined to comment, the report added.

Also Read: Havells, Voltas trip on valuations

About Voltas

Established in 1954, Voltas manufactures a range of products, including air conditioners, water coolers, and commercial refrigeration units. The company operates in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Shares of the company have increased by approximately 3 percent this year, leading to a market value of around $3.3 billion.

Voltas also collaborates with Arcelik in India and has introduced a line of home appliances under the brand Voltas Beko in the domestic market.

In the latest financial year, Voltas Beko reported revenue of approximately $1.2 billion. As of September 30, their market share in India stood at 3.3 percent for refrigerators and 5.4 percent for washing machines, according to their quarterly earnings report.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 02:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.