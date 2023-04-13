Tata Metaliks reschedules Board meeting planned on April 14, 2023, the revised date to be intimated soon

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Metaliks Limited was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 to consider and take on record, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023 and also consider recommending dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.A renowned manufacturer of pig iron and ductile iron pipes is Tata Metaliks. Tata Metaliks Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, operates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India. The two main product lines offered by Tata Metaliks are pig iron (PI) and ductile iron pipe (DIP). The facility can produce 6 Lt of hot metal annually, of which 2.55 Lt per year is added value for ductile iron pipes and 3.45 Lt per year is converted into pig iron.

