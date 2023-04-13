Tata Metaliks reschedules Board meeting planned on April 14, 2023, the revised date to be intimated soon

The board meeting set for April 14, 2023, has been delayed, according to a statement from Tata Metaliks on Thursday. In due order, the new date will be announced.
“We wish to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting scheduled on April 14, 2023, stands rescheduled. The revised date will be intimated in due course," said the Board of Tata Metaliks in a stock exchang filing today.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Metaliks Limited was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 to consider and take on record, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023 and also consider recommending dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.A renowned manufacturer of pig iron and ductile iron pipes is Tata Metaliks. Tata Metaliks Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, operates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India. The two main product lines offered by Tata Metaliks are pig iron (PI) and ductile iron pipe (DIP). The facility can produce 6 Lt of hot metal annually, of which 2.55 Lt per year is added value for ductile iron pipes and 3.45 Lt per year is converted into pig iron.
The shares of Tata Metaliks closed today on the NSE at ₹770.50 apiece level, down by 0.34% from the previous close of ₹773.10. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹906.00 on (19-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹617.35 on (17-Jun-2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 60.03%, FIIs stake of 1.45%, DIIs stake of 8.63%, Govt stake of 0.79% and a public stake of 29.08%.
