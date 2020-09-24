Tata-Mistry split likely to de-escalate acrimonious court battles

The Mistry firms had first filed a company petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement under section 241 and 242 of the Companies Act 2013. The case is now with the Supreme Court for a final adjudication. An investor needs to hold at least 10% shares in a company to be able to file such a petition under sections 241 and 242. “So if the Mistry family plans to exit Tata Sons, then they would not qualify for the petition under the Companies Act 2013. In the interim, as a sign of trying to arrive at a settlement, the two groups can start withdrawing cases," said the other person quoted above.