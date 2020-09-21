Tata-Mistry tug of war puts foreign lenders in a spot

Even after shares are pledged the Mistry group will continue to retain the ownership of shares, and that their name will continue to be reflected as a member in the register of shareholders. Some other scholars in the field of law argue that a share represents a stake in the share capital of a company, and alludes to all or every single right yoked together with it severally. Tata Sons is a private limited company, thus given its character and constitutional documents, its shares (including any right of ownership or interest conjoined with it) cannot be transferred unless approved by the board of Tata Sons. Pledge of these shares creates rights in favour of these foreign investors and banks, which has been vehemently opposed by the Tata group.