Tata Motor total sales down by 4% to 69,599 units in April 2023

Tata Motors Limited on Monday announced its total wholesales sales for the April 2023 period. It's total wholesales declined by 4 per cent to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022.

The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4 per cent to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period, said Tata Motors.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 per cent from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

The sale of domestic commercial vehicle sales stood 21,507 unites, down by 28 per cent from 29,880 vehicles in the year ago period.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2023, including trucks and buses, declined to 8834 units, as compared to 12,069 units in April 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 9,364 units compared to 12,524 units in April 2022.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13 per cent to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors posted its first quarterly profit in two years on rising demand for passenger cars as well as medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,957.71 crore for the third quarter ending December (Q3FY23).

The company had reported a net loss of ₹1,516 crore in the year-ago period (Q3FY22) and ₹944.61 crore in the previous September quarter (Q2FY23), respectively.

The parent of Jaguar Land Rover reported a consolidated revenue from operations at ₹88,488.59 crore, up 22.5% as against ₹72,229 crore from the year-ago period.

The auto major's consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, surged 11% YoY to ₹9,900 crore and the margin improved 90 basis points to 11.1%.