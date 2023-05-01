Tata Motor total sales down by 4% to 69,599 units in April 2023

Tata Motor total sales down by 4% to 69,599 units in April 20232 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Tata Motors said its total domestic sales declined by 4 per cent to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.
Tata Motors Limited on Monday announced its total wholesales sales for the April 2023 period. It's total wholesales declined by 4 per cent to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022.
