Tata Motors’ €3.43 bn Iveco bid sees 87.8% acceptance, paves way for biggest buyout since JLR: What exchange filing says

The acquisition bid by Tata Motors of Italian truck maker Iveco has cleared the acceptance threshold of 80% and reached 87.8% on the last day of the offer, as per an Italian stock market filing on Monday (local time), Reuters reported.

238.16 million common shares of Iveco Group were tendered during the acceptance period, which closed on October 26.

These shares in total represent around 87.81% of Iveco's common share capital.

This proposed acquisition will be the biggest buyout of Tata Motors since it purchased Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008.

Tata Motors had first announced in 2025 that it was planning to acquire Iveco, excluding its defence business, in a deal which was valued somewhere around EUR 3.8 billion (nearly ₹38,240 crore) through TML CV Holdings Pte Ltd.tata

The acquisition is aimed at expanding Tata Motors' global commercial vehicle presence through Iveco's established operations and product portfolio.

Initially, the India-based company had offered EUR 14.10 per share for Iveco, raising the price by EUR 0.30 to EUR 14.40 per share, including dividends, on October 9.

On why the offer was being increased, the company said in an exchange filing earlier this month, ""Nevertheless, the Offeror [Tata Motors] has resolved to increase the price in consideration of the slight delay in the completion of the offer, due to prior authorisations process taking longer than initially."

The tender offer is being made by TML CV Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of TML CV Holdings Pte Ltd, which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business.

The aggregate consideration for the 238.16 million shares tendered during the initial acceptance period works out to EUR 3.43 billion.

While speaking on the Iveco acquisition during the Q2 earnings release, Chief Finance Officer GV Ramanan said, "On the Iveco transaction, we are progressing steadily towards completion, within the indicated timeline of end October. As we prepare for consolidation from next quarter, our priorities are clear: seamless integration, unlocking strategic opportunities and creating sustained value for the long term."

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What the exchange filing in Italy said The exchange filing has revealed that Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results.

Final results will be communicated before market opening on 29 October and the offer wil be reopened during 2-6 November, as per Iveco.

Payment for shares tendered during this reopened period is scheduled for November 13.

The tender offer that ended Monday ran from 7 September.