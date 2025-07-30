Tata Motors acquires Iveco's CV business for $4.36 billion in its largest deal
Summary
The country’s largest commercial vehicle player will assume control of Italy’s Agnelli family-backed Iveco. Deal is likely to be completed by June of 2026.
Tata Motors Ltd will acquire Italian truck and bus maker Iveco for $4.36 billion as it seeks to boost its commercial vehicle business ahead of the demerger expected by the end of this year.
