Tata Motors acquires Iveco's CV business for $4.36 billion in its largest deal

“This is a logical next step following the demerger of the Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle business and will allow the combined group to compete on a truly global basis with two strategic home markets in India and Europe," Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata Group, said. “The combined group's complementary businesses and greater reach will enhance our ability to invest boldly. I look forward to securing the necessary approvals and concluding the transaction in the coming months."