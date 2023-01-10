Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing unit in Gujarat1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Tata Motors has completed the acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand through its subsidiary, the company informed on Tuesday. Last year, the company informed about the acquisition noting Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Gujarat-based Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) for ₹725.7 crore.