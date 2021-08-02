Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tata Motors again hikes prices of passenger vehicles. Details here

Tata Motors again hikes prices of passenger vehicles. Details here

Premium
Tata Motors
1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The price hike on Tata Motors' entire range of passenger vehicles will be effective from tomorrow
  • Moreover, the automaker is also offering price protection on all retail till 31 August, 2021

Country's leading carmaker Tata Motors on Monday announced that effective 3 August, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model.

Country's leading carmaker Tata Motors on Monday announced that effective 3 August, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model.

Moreover, the automaker is also offering price protection on all retail till 31 August, 2021.

Moreover, the automaker is also offering price protection on all retail till 31 August, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, Tata Motors had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers," it said in a statement.

The hike in its passenger vehicle prices comes in the backdrop of the automaker aims to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials, according to a PTI report.

The Mumbai-based auto major sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market.

Earlier this month, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India hiked prices of hatchback Swift and CNG variants of other models by up to 15,000 to counter increase in input costs.

Similarly, Honda has also announced to increase prices of its entire model range in India from August, as it looks to offset the impact increase in commodity prices.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vax hesitancy, coverage differ sharply across religious ...

Premium

Devyani International IPO: Key points to consider

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!