Tata Motors and M&M enthused about creation of EV ecosystem in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Two of India’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturers, Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, expect that adoption of electric vehicles and creation of a suitable ecosystem will get a fillip in Maharashtra due to the state government’s revised incentive policy for electric mobility.

Both Mumbai based automakers are investing heavily in electric mobility and consider electric vehicles to be a big part of their product portfolio in the coming decade. They are planning to build an ecosystem for such zero-emission vehicles by collaborating with government agencies, other companies and startups.

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, the new Maharashtra EV policy is both progressive and comprehensive as it covers all aspects of electric vehicle ecosystem from charging to making financing simpler. While fiscal benefits will make EVs affordable, non-fiscal benefits will help develop an overall EV ecosystem in the state.

“The government has clearly highlighted the adoption strategies, especially in last-mile mobility segment. Mahindra has been investing in the state of Maharashtra with the latest one being a dedicated EV technology manufacturing facility in Chakan. Mahindra is eager to deploy products like the Treo three-wheeler range, which will help customers to earn more, given its lower operating cost. Last-mile mobility in India offers a huge EV penetration opportunity and is set for a massive transformation," added Jejurikar.

In its revised policy, Maharashtra aims to convert all government vehicle fleets to electric from 2022 and plans to increase the share of electric vehicles in public transport and last-mile delivery services to 25% by 2025. The government will also provide incentives to set up 2,500 charging stations across the state and will offer rebates to housing societies for installing new changing devices. New real estate projects will be mandated to keep space for installation of charging devices. EVs will also be exempted from road tax and registration charges.

“We are delighted to see a very enabling EV policy by the Maharashtra Government. It is a welcome move and indeed a very strong resolve shown by the government towards EV adoption. Also, the support extended in increasing charging infrastructure will offer electric vehicle owners a hassle-free commute. This visionary policy will enable a faster transition to EVs," said Shailesh Chandra, President, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.