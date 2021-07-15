Tata Motors and M&M enthused about creation of EV ecosystem in Maharashtra

In its revised policy, Maharashtra aims to convert all government vehicle fleets to electric from 2022 and plans to increase the share of electric vehicles in public transport and last-mile delivery services to 25% by 2025. The government will also provide incentives to set up 2,500 charging stations across the state and will offer rebates to housing societies for installing new changing devices. New real estate projects will be mandated to keep space for installation of charging devices. EVs will also be exempted from road tax and registration charges.