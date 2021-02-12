Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD

Tata Motors Limited said on Friday that it has appointed Marc Llistosella as chief executive officer and managing director effective 1 July 2021. "I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors," N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Motors Limited said.

"Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India," Chandrasekaran added.

Marc Llisotsella is an experienced automotive executive with a long track record in greenfield projects, turnaround management and leading organizations as chief executive officer and managing director.

Llistosella was most recently the president and chief executive officer of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation where he worked on improving the profitability and sales potential of the business.

He was earlier the managing director and chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. During his tenure, he built a greenfield organisation and business unit to develop, produce and sell trucks. Llistosella launched BharatBenz in 2012 and made it a successful brand in a short period of time in Daimler.

Llisotsella has extensive experience in leading business and running sales, marketing and network management as well as strategic planning. He finished his university education from the University of Cologne and is an accomplished automotive executive. "Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights," Tata Motors chairman added.

Commenting on his appointment, Llistosella said, "I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family.""Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors," he further mentioned.

"Guenter Butschek has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. He has kindly accepted the request of the Board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO till 30th June 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

