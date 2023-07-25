Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Motors appoints Rajesh Kannan as President and CDIO

Tata Motors appoints Rajesh Kannan as President and CDIO

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:43 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The appointment will be effective from 1 August, 2023, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing on 25 July.

Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Tata Motors have announced the appointment of Rajesh Kannan as President and Chief Digital and Information Officer.

The appointment will be effective from 1 August, 2023, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing on 25 July.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on July 25, 2023, has appointed Mr. Rajesh Kannan as President & Chief Digital and Information Officer (‘CDIO’), Senior Management Personnel of Tata Motors Limited (‘the Company’) w.e.f August 1, 2023," Tata Motors said.

Kannan has twenty-eight years of experience delivering transformative, end-to-end digital and IT engagements for global organisations across multiple sectors and industries including retail, consumer products, media and advertising, banking, insurance and financial services, the firm said.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q1 results LIVE

Kannan has completed his a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai and is Masters in Computer Aided Design in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Prior to joining Tata Motors Limited, he was working with Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Meanwhile, the auto major's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to 102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the 1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates.

Also, it's consolidated operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, surged more than five fold on year to 13,218 crore. The operating margin expanded by 700 basis points (bps) year-on year to 14.4 per cent in the June quarter.

Tata Motors share price trading in green on Tuesday, with its share price surged to 639.45, up 10.20 or 1.62 percent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 05:07 PM IST
