"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 20, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has decided to appoint Mrs Usha Sangwan as an Additional Director and Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited (‘the Company’) for a tenure of 5 years, from May 15, 2023 to May 14, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company," said Tata Motors in a regulatory filing.

