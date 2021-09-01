Esports firm Yuvin on Wednesday announced that it has signed Tata Motors as the title sponsors for the upcoming Yuvin Valorant Invitational (YVI) tournament, scheduled to be held from 2 to 5 September, 2021. Valorant is a first-person hero shooter game developed and published by Riot Games.

This partnership also marks the entry of the automobile manufacturing company into the esports domain.

Sharang Naicker, chief executive and founder of Yuvin Esports Pvt. Ltd., said, “The brand name and presence like Tata Motors always incites an environment of awe and veneration for all the communities out there irrespective of the medium they are currently in. Tata Group has been supportive of multiple sports for centuries and now everything becoming ‘e’ it is perfect time for the grand entry into ‘e’sports."

Founded by the ex-pro gamer Naicker in 2018, Yuvin Esports Pvt Ltd has been focussing on building and grooming talent from India, South Asia and Southeast Asia for competitive international arena. The YVI competition will feature India’s top eight Valorant teams battling it out in a single elimination format for a prize pool of ₹1 lakh. The teams will be contesting in a best-of-three format while the grand finale will have best-of-five format on 5 September.

Through this partnership, Tata Motors will promote its recently launched all-new Tata Tiago NRG.

“The Indian esports industry is growing at a very fast pace and is becoming a preferred choice of entertainment of young millennials and Gen Zs. At Tata Motors, we cater to the young and aspirational needs of our customers and electronically played sports are one such promising channel," said Nikhil Kurian, head – digital marketing, Tata Motors, PVBU.

RedBull is an official energy drink partner of Yuvin Valorant Invitational Tournament. Released in June last year, the FPS (frames per second) game Valorant has been one of the most popular esports titles not only in India as well as across the globe.

