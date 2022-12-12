"Tata Motors Limited (the “Company")], at its meeting held today, i.e., on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the Company’s investment in Tata Technologies Limited [“TTL"], a subsidiary of the Company, through an IPO route at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances (including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India) and certain other considerations," the compnay said in its regulatory filing

